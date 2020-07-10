More than 609 Guadalupe County residents are confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus since March.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed 184 new cases to Guadalupe County officials between Wednesday and Friday, according to updates from the Guadalupe County Office of Emergency Management.
Of the 609 cases, there are currently 203 confirmed active cases and 406 recoveries from COVID-19.
DSHS has 470 cases pending. Between the 609 confirmed cases and 470 pending investigation, Guadalupe County has 1,079 total cases.
The state has confirmed three deaths in Guadalupe County due to the coronavirus — two men in the 50s and one man in his 70s.
In the county’s release on Friday, four county residents were confirmed by the state to be in area hospitals.
Officials from Guadalupe Regional Medical Center said in a news release that healthcare workers are treating 33 patients for COVID-19. Not all of the patients are Guadalupe County residents, the release stated.
“GRMC is closely monitoring COVID-19 activity at our facility,” the release read. “Last week, GRMC averaged six COVID-19 inpatient admissions per day. This week that number has increased slightly to six to seven inpatient admissions per day. GRMC is capable of caring for patients at our main campus as long as the daily rate of patient admissions does not significantly increase for an extended time.”
The hospital also canceled elective surgeries prior to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order postponing all surgeries and procedures that were not deemed necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.