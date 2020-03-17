A trio of Texas Lutheran University students were apparently exposed to someone in San Antonio who has since tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the school’s website.
Initially, TLU leadership believed three nursing students were exposed to a hospital intern who has tested positive, but they have since learned that only one student had direct exposure with the intern, according to website.
“Although the other two students did not have direct contact with anyone testing positive for coronavirus, the hospital recommended quarantine as a precautionary measure since the students were working on a floor with two patients who are awaiting COVID-19 testing,” read the posts.
The two students who had indirect contact live off campus and are self-quarantining, and the student with direct contact with the intern showed no symptoms and was self-quarantining, to post stated.
That student was working with the health department, it read.
The novel coronavirus was named a pandemic as it spreads across the globe. This illness is believed to cause COVID-19, a respiratory illness that can lead to severe, flu-like symptoms and has resulted in numerous deaths worldwide, including in the United States.
As a result of the fluid coronavirus situation, TLU leadership has made some changes, according to information on the website.
“Nursing Director Carolyn Lewis and the TLU nursing faculty have canceled clinicals effective immediately and lasting until March 30,” it read. “The nursing faculty will meet on Monday, March 23, to reevaluate the situation and decide on a plan moving forward.”
This is an ongoing story and updates will be added as they become available.
