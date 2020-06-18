Guadalupe County is reporting its first COVID-19 related death.
County officials were notified that a New Braunfels resident who lives in Guadalupe County died due to the coronavirus, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said in a news release.
“At this time, DSHS [Department of State Health Services] has not released any information on the death, and any questions should be directed to DSHS,” Pinder said.
Additionally, the county is reporting 17 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 225 cases.
Of those 178 people have recovered, 46 are active, of which 28 are probable cases.
“Multiple cases are in the same households,” Pinder said. “We continue to encourage and recommend all citizens to help stop and slow the spread of COVID-19 by following the guidelines outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services and orders issued by the Governor or local jurisdictions.”
As of Thursday, the unincorporated area of the county has 13 active cases, Seguin had 11, the portion of New Braunfels has nine, Cibolo has three, Schertz has three, Marion has two, Selma has one, SilverTree Nursing Home has one and three people are hospitalized.
