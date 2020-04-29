Terry Jurek has spent 33 years as a hair stylist.
Jurek currently works at Texas Hair Stop, where she rents booth space.
Thirty-six days ago, she put her shears down as the state shut down and like most hair stylists and barbers, she’d hoped to reopen following Gov. Greg Abbott’s message on Monday.
But those businesses plus gyms and bars were not part of the first phase of Abbott’s plan to reopen the state. In his address of the new orders, Abbott said that the opening of barber shops, hair salons, gyms and bars would depend on how well the state can keep the number of COVID-19 cases down.
“I’m just so upset,” Jurek said. “I just don’t agree with this. We just fix hair, we don’t touch people’s food. It makes no sense.”
In his message, the governor mentioned that sole proprietors could return to work, however, barber shops and hair salons were omitted from that and will have to wait until and potentially open during the next phase, which is tentatively scheduled for May 18.
“I’ve been emailing and messaging the governor,” Jurek said. “I’ve messaged Texas Licensing and Regulation this morning, and I’ll keep emailing them.”
Jurek said part of the licensing process for hair stylists is a sanitation class, which is why she is in disbelief that salons will remain closed.
“Our practice is keeping things clean,” she said. “We have the experience to keep things clean. We were trained for sanitation, why the heck can we not go back to work?”
Additionally, she said, most salons are small or are set up in a way that can easily accommodate a limited number of clients through staggering appointments.
“There are so many different scenarios that could get us back to work, and I don’t think he went through the right lines to figure out how it could work out,” Jurek said. “There are so many things that we can do to help keep it from spreading while still working.”
Without the income coming in, Jurek is finding it is difficult to survive as she was denied unemployment and hasn’t received a stimulus check.
Without her husband’s job as an essential worker, Jurek said she wouldn’t be able to survive on her own.
“It’s been horrible,” she said. “If it wasn’t for my loan companies letting me hold on a couple of weeks or a month … but what happens in the next week or two, or month?”
(1) comment
I think you mean "queries," right?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.