The county’s narcotics task force recently arrested two people and seized more than 8 pounds of marijuana, hundreds of grams of psychedelic mushrooms, additional drugs, guns and more during an investigation in Schertz.
Suspects allegedly used a house in Schertz to grow the mushrooms, stash drugs and money, and conduct other illegal activities, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said in a news release. A narcotics unit investigation at a Schertz location led the task force to a Schertz home on Friday morning, he said.
“The investigation proceeded to a residence in the 1000 block of Crimson Cove Drive in Schertz, Texas, where it was discovered that the residence was being utilized not only as a stash location, but also for the cultivation of psilocybin mushrooms,” Flores said. “Narcotics investigators discovered that portions of the residence were dedicated solely for the cultivation of illegal narcotics.”
From both homes, authorities seized 3,648 grams of marijuana, 317 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 49 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC — the mind-altering substance in marijuana) wax, less than a gram of cocaine, 94 grams of Alprazolam, three 1-gram THC cartridges, six firearms, 333 rounds of ammunition, various prescription medications and $1,238 in cash, the statement read.
About 3:45 a.m. Friday, the county’s narcotics unit had set up a drug deal operation in the 900 block of Farm-to-Market Road 3009 in Schertz, the release read. The suspects set up the deal in a drug-free zone, Flores said.
“The house is near a school and where they set up the drug deal is also in a drug-free one next to a daycare,” he said. “We do the drug deal in a drug-free zone and then we asked and he said he had more drugs at the house, which was also in a drug-free zone.”
From FM 3009, they went to the Crimson Cove Drive address and found the stash spot and grow location, according to the statement. Inside the home, investigators located drug paraphernalia “associated with the cultivation of illegal narcotics,” the statement read.
They arrested Gage Michael Sandor, 24, of Schertz, and Connor Christian Ross, 27, of Canyon Lake.
Sandor was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 or 4, between 28 and 200 grams; two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 and 400 grams; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 and 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 and 4 grams; delivery of marijuana between 1/4 ounce and 5 pounds; three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; and possession of marijuana between 5 and 50 pounds.
Ross was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 and 400 grams; and delivery of marijuana, between 1/4 ounce and 5 pounds.
We really need to update Texas law to align with other states and common sense. Possessing pot is now legal in a growing number of states and arresting someone for psilocybin mushrooms is downright silly. Furthermore, I'd be willing to bet that most homes in rural Guadalupe County have "6 firearms + ammunition". The deputies were just doing their job, so good for them, I guess.
