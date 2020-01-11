A state trooper and two other people were injured after a truck crashed into the rear of the trooper’s vehicle Saturday afternoon.
The Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was helping to slow traffic about 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 10 near mile marker 600 with his emergency lights flashing while Cibolo police officers investigated a previous crash, Cibolo Police Department spokesman Officer Matthew Schima said.
The trooper was in his vehicle, parked in the center median, when a westbound Chevrolet pickup swerved to miss slowed traffic and hit the trooper’s Chevrolet Tahoe from behind, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Jason Reyes said.
The driver of the truck was seriously injured in the wreck, Schima said.
Schmia said Trooper Cordes exited his vehicle to assist the passengers.
“The driver, a 54 year old male, of Seguin, immediately exited his vehicle and collapsed,” he said. Schertz EMS requested an air ambulance, however, decided to transport the driver by ambulance instead, Schima said.
The passenger of the pick-up was transported to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, and the trooper was taken to an area hospital with facial lacerations, Schima said.
The highway was shutdown for more than an hour as first responders worked.
DPS is investigating the wreck, and possible charges are pending, Schima said.
“DPS would like to remind drivers that ‘The Move Over/Slow Down’ law requires drivers on multi-lane roadways to vacate the lane they are in away from the vehicle working on the side of the highway to provide an empty lane for the safety of the first responder/worker,” Reyes said. “If vacating the lane isn’t practical, drivers must reduce their speed by 20 miles per hour.”
