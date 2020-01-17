No one was injured when a Guadalupe County deputy field training officer and a recruit were involved in a wreck with another vehicle on Friday evening, authorities said.
The wreck was reported about 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 46 and Rudeloff Road.
Guadalupe County Lt. Clint Garza said no injuries were reported in the two-vehicle crash; however the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out as a precaution.
The cause of the wreck is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
No other information has been released at this time.
