Firefighters from several departments fought valiantly but were unable to save a home and several vehicles Thursday on a property in York Creek, however they rescued several puppies from a shed behind the home.
No one was badly hurt but the home and vehicles were destroyed, York Creek Volunteer Fire Chief Andrew Munk said.
“The structure and cars and stuff around the structure were a total loss,” he said. “We had one firefighter treated for dehydration. That was it.”
A resident had made it out of the home by the time firefighters arrived, Munk said.
“We did know everybody was out of the house,” he said.
The cause and area of origin of the fire are under investigation, Guadalupe County assistant Fire Marshal Bryce Houlton said. As of Friday, the cause was listed as undetermined, he said.
A mobile home trailer with a two-story addition and detached garage burned, Houlton said. About seven automobiles around the house also fell to the flames, he said.
Crews from the San Marcos Fire Department were the first on scene, Houlton said, followed by York Creek and volunteer departments from Geronimo, New Berlin, Marion, McQueeney and Sand Hills. Teams from South Hays Fire Department and the San Marcos Hays County EMS also provided assistance.
The call went out about 4:25 p.m. in the 200 block of Long Branch Drive, Houlton said. Flames were everywhere when crews got there, he said.
“When units arrived, they found a fully-involved mobile home with an attached two-story addition and several vehicles that were around the property on fire,” Houlton said.
Firefighters made sure to keep other nearby structures from catching fire while handling the immediate threat, he said.
Tankers were used for water, while heat from the flames and the weather demanded fire crews rotate in and out of the battle, authorities said.
Guadalupe County Road and Bridge department personnel brought equipment to move around debris in the yard so firefighters could better do their job, Houlton said.
“The items that had caught on fire were piled up blocking the firefighters’ access to other parts of the structure,” Houlton said. “It was a long night.”
Flames were under control by about 6:30 p.m. and overhaul lasted until about 9:45 p.m., Munk said.
Then, some of the people on scene discovered a dog and her litter of pups on the property, he said.
Claudio Robles, whose father owns and lives on the property, said the dog showed up at his home not long ago and delivered puppies.
His father would feed the mother and give her and her puppies water but didn’t know what to do with them, Robles said. They stayed in a shed the elder Robles uses to store tools behind the Long Branch home, the son said.
Fire crews kept flames from spreading to shed, Robles said.
“It was burning toward the back,” he said. “It could’ve gotten to them. The house is fenced up. I’m sure if the fire burned to the back, they would not have made it.”
He planned Friday evening to turn over the dogs to representatives of ARF — the Animal Rescue Foundation-Texas Rescue, Robles said.
ARF-Texas Rescue foster and adoption coordinator Kelly Mayfield, ARF-Texas Rescue foster and adoption coordinator plans to have the dogs vaccinated, microchipped, dewormed and seen by a vet to make sure they’re all okay.
“They will then go into loving foster homes for the next three to four weeks and then will be available for adoption,” Mayfield said.
Anyone interested in fostering or adopting the dogs should go to ARF’s website at ARF-Texas.org and fill out an application, she said.
