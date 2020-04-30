Guadalupe County confirmed one new case of the coronavirus bringing the county up to 81 total cases.
In the latest update, officials say there are 81 total cases with 52 recoveries and 29 active cases.
Officials say Cibolo has 20 cases, the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County 15, the unincorporated county has 13, Seguin 13, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County 11, the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County six. Three residents remain hospitalized — one in Guadalupe County, the two other in another county.
Officials also remind residents that the county will update cases three days a week starting May 1.
