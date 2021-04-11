No injuries were reported when two vehicles crashed sending one into a pole Thursday afternoon in Zorn.
A third vehicle — a white sport utility vehicle — might have been involved in causing the collision but that driver didn’t hit the other vehicles or stop, Department of Public Safety Trooper Cory Holmes said.
“The white SUV never stayed,” he said.
The wreck happened about 2:55 p.m. in the southbound lanes of North State Highway 123 at Dreibrodt Road. All three vehicles were heading in the same direction at the time, Holmes said.
A white Ford Fusion slowed to make a left onto Dreibrodt, he said. A gray Ford pickup truck was in the right lane headed south and the SUV was in the same lane as the Fusion.
The SUV driver apparently didn’t notice the car slowing until it was almost too late and swerved into opposing traffic to avoid hitting the car, Holmes said.
“They realized they were about to crash into oncoming traffic and swerved back,” he said. “In doing so, swerved into the path of the truck.”
The pickup driver saw an opening and swerved left to avoid the SUV but hit the front driver’s side of the car and then smashed into a pole stopping the truck, Holmes said. The Fusion stopped in grass off the side of Hwy. 123.
“That was the only thing the Fusion ever hit was the truck,” Holmes said.
A passenger accompanied the driver of the Fusion and the pickup driver was alone, all three were men and none reported any injuries, the trooper said.
Everyone involved in the wreck who remained refused EMS care so his crew members had little to do at the site of the collision, York Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Andrew Munk said.
“Everybody was out of the vehicles,” he said. “Everybody seemed to be OK.”
He doesn’t expect any charges but the crash remains under investigation, Holmes said.
