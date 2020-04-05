While the governor eased coronavirus restrictions allowing for worshipers across the state to get together, congregants of at least one area church will continue to keep their distance.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced an updated order calling for social distancing to help keep people across the state safe and minimize exposure to the novel coronavirus. The order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and outlawed gatherings at places like bars, restaurants and gyms but exempted essential services.
Houses of worship, in the governor’s order, were deemed essential.
That’s not stopping leadership at Faith Lutheran Church from doing what they’ve been doing for weeks, said Andrew Cave, director of youth and Christian education.
“As people of faith, we continue to use our wisdom that God gave us and take precautions,” he said. “We are not meeting for worship. We are taking it seriously.”
Faith Lutheran’s is a mostly older congregation, Cave said. So the church has been holding services online to keep people apart yet continue to offer the word, he said.
Experts have predicted that older people could be more susceptible to the affects of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, a respiratory illness leading to severe, flu-like symptoms in many people across the world and sometimes death.
Even though the governor opened up the possibility of houses of worship holding services as they had in the past if they’re unable to do so in other ways, Seguin Mayor Don Keil thinks it much more appropriate for houses of worship in Seguin to continue to find new ways of providing what’s needed.
“Churches are free to meet. They’re deemed essential by the governor,” he said. “That does not mean churches should not practice voluntarily social distancing.”
Seguin’s governance recently issued an order closing businesses to help slow the spread of the virus. The order meant places of worship also needed to have no more than 10 people in an area at any given time, but Abbott’s order supersedes the city’s, Keil said.
He understands the need but thinks it should be met without mass gatherings.
“It kind of puts a whole in your spirituality if you can’t go to church once a week. Believe me, my wife and I understand that and we miss it as well,” Keil said. “At the same time, we have this virus still around and we have to take heed. We have to make sure we all stay safe and I hope the pastors take that to heart and take that to mind. I hope they try to keep as much distance between their parishioners as possible.”
He nor other city leaders want to shut down religion, the mayor said. In fact, he said, the community needs prayer and hope now as much as any time since the crisis began.
Residents have to come together and do what’s best for the community as a whole, Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher said. That means making some compromises and sacrifices that change the way business is conducted, even when it comes to worshiping, he said.
While recognizing worship is essential, the way to properly do it is the issue, Kutscher said.
“People still need to participate in those in some form or fashion but we have to keep in mind it’s not safe for 200 people to come and sit to worship for two hours,” he said, adding that strict shelter-in-place orders shouldn’t be necessary for people to do what’s best. “I think it’s important to not have the government infringe on people’s liberties. But I hope everybody realizes we’re trying to find a balance to not take control of everyone’s lives, but keep people safe.”
Leaders at Faith Lutheran Church agree, Cave said. He said he will continue to teach Bible classes, youth group and confirmation online.
They continue to do what they can to minister, respect civic leaders and stay safe at Faith Lutheran Church, Cave said.
“We are people of faith, not people of fear,” he said. “We’re continuing to minister to our people because our relationship with God must continue. But we must take precautions and respect our leaders.”
