Community members looking to fill their cupboards will have another opportunity to get some help next week.
The city of Seguin and Guadalupe and Guadalupe Regional Medical Center are partnering up with the New Braunfels Food Bank for a food distribution event from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3 at the Seguin Events Complex.
“A 2-week supply of food will be given to families, including a variety of fruits and vegetables, dry goods, dairy and protein,” according to a new release from the city of Seguin
Registration is open and the deadline to sign up is noon Wednesday, Sept. 2. Residents needing the assistance can visit nbfoodbank.org/cvresponse or call 830-327-6000 or 830-401-1360 to register by phone between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Without the assistance of the Texas National Guard, organizers are hoping for an army of about 100 volunteers to lend a hand. Those wanting to assist can register at bit.ly/VolunteerSeguin or call 830-401-1360.
