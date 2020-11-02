Investigators continue to look into a wreck that killed a pedestrian on Halloween night in Guadalupe County.
After an as-yet-unidentified vehicle was involved in a fatal hit-and-run wreck with the pedestrian, a woman driving a different vehicle hit the same man as he remained on the road, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kenny Mata said.
Troopers investigating the deadly incident had not identified the first vehicle or driver to hit the pedestrian, whom he identified as 27-year-old Dustin Ross Hegwer of Seguin, Mata said Monday.
Officials pronounced Hegwer dead at the scene of the wreck.
“There was no debris in the roadway, no bumper, no headlight, nothing,” Mata said. “We’re still trying to gather all the facts on that before we put out a description on the possible unidentified vehicle.”
DPS troopers were called at about 7:35 p.m. Saturday to a crash on State Highway 123 north of FM 477, Mata said. Their preliminary investigation results pointed to an unidentified vehicle driving northbound hitting Hegwer on the road, the sergeant said.
“A second vehicle traveling north on SH 123 struck the pedestrian as well,” Mata said.
A Marion woman driving a Lincoln Town Car stopped after she hit Hegwer on the road, he said.
No one else was hurt in the crash and the investigation continues into the wreck and Hegwer’s death.
