Guadalupe County residents are flocking to the polls early.
In two days, more than 9,000 ballots were cast in the 2020 General Election, according to the Guadalupe County Elections Office.
In a chart the elections office sends out daily, it shows on the first two days of early voting 9,073 residents voted. In addition to the 4,342 mail in ballots the office has already received, makes a combined 13,145 votes cast in this president election. Guadalupe County has 111,441 registered voters.
On Wednesday, election officials saw 4,596 residents head into the nine polling locations, an 119 person increase from Tuesday’s 4,477.
On Tuesday, the Seguin Elections Office recorded 637, the new Schertz Elections Office 617, the former Schertz Elections Office 665, Central Texas Technology Center 379, New Berlin City Hall 211, Seguin ISD Administration Building 455, Selma City Hall 360, Cibolo Fire Station No. 2 486 and Grace Church 667.
On Wednesday, the Seguin Elections Office saw 614, the new Schertz Elections Office 654, the former Schertz Elections Office 652, Central Texas Technology Center 357, New Berlin City Hall 230, Seguin ISD Administration Building 494, Selma City Hall 386, Cibolo Fire Station No. 2 562 and Grace Church 647.
Residents have 15 more days to head to the ballot box before Election Day.
Early Voting Centers are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 to Saturday, Oct. 24; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 to Friday, Oct. 30.
Early voting locations are
Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St.;
New Berlin City Hall, 9180 Fm 775, New Berlin;
Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 2864 Cibolo Valley Drive;
Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Road;
Former Schertz Elections Office, 1101 Elbel Road;
Central Texas Technology Center, 2189 Fm 758, New Braunfels;
Seguin ISD Administration Building, 1221 E. Kingsbury St.;
Grace Church, 3240 Fm 725, New Braunfels; and
Selma City Hall, 9375 Corporate Drive, Selma.
