As Seguin parents begin preparing their children for a new school year, there is one thing they won’t have to worry about — basic supplies.
Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez announced Tuesday the district will provide the supplies for all students prekindergarten through high school.
The decision came as the district realized it had a surplus of supplies from the switch to remote learning during the pandemic in addition to the struggle families make to purchase the necessities for their children in non-crisis years.
“Many of our families are still in recovery mode from the pandemic that has caused a lot of stress within our community and in our families,” Gutierrez said. “Another reason is there are multiple things that parents are trying to do to get their children prepared for school. We wanted to alleviate just one stressor after a very challenging past 16 months.”
Educators created supply packs for students who needed the boost in completing their work, but ended up with a surplus at the close of this year, Gutierrez said.
“We created supply bags for thousands of students and not all of our students took advantage of that opportunity, so we have a lot of supplies remaining,” he said.
The district plans to look over the yearly school supply lists and determine what else it needs to purchase for all of the students and then use federal dollars already allocated to Seguin ISD to buy the items, Gutierrez said.
“We’re going to be able to do a number of things with these additional dollars and this is one of a small gesture when you look at our overall operating budget or when you look at the dollars we will be receiving from the federal government,” he said.
Instead of students bringing the supplies to school on the first day, they will show up to class with their new supplies already waiting. Once the items are purchased, the district’s administration will divide them up by campus and then the campuses will distribute them to the classrooms.
Parents will not need to come to the district’s Central Office or their child’s campus to pick up the supplies prior to the start of school, Gutierrez said.
“(Parents) don’t have to worry about sorting through supplies, labeling supplies, those supplies will be provided to every campus and then individual classrooms,” he said. “We are very fortunate that we are able to do this for our community. Especially when you have served about 70% of our students that come from poverty. I think this will help to alleviate some stress from back to school.”
Parents will still have to purchase backpacks, lunch boxes and other supplies needed for their students, Gutierrez said.
Each year, the community steps up to help put supplies in the hands of children. Gutierrez said there are still opportunities for them to do so.
“There is a continued need for backpacks, to provide support for certain clothing,” he said. “There is still a number of ways our community can come together to help our students. But we’re taking care of the school supplies this year.”
