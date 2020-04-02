Concerns about the spreading novel coronavirus prompted Gov. Greg Abbott to issue a new executive order that went into effect Thursday.
Taking the governor’s lead, city and county governments planned to do their part in stressing the importance of social distancing and enforcing the governor’s order to people who aren’t getting the message. Enforcing the order is nearly impossible, but leaders have to express to residents the vast importance of keeping one’s distance to help fight the virus, Seguin Mayor Don Keil said.
“We don’t have the personnel and all we can do is try social pressure and make people aware of the dangers of getting too close to any other living thing. That’s what we’re going to try to express,” he said. “If they haven’t heard that in the media millions of times, literally, over the last several weeks, I don’t know how we’ll get them to understand it.”
Guadalupe County government officials have plans for future actions to help bolster the governor’s edicts but on a more local level and as a more coordinated effort, County Judge Kyle Kutscher said. He stands behind Abbott’s order and thinks it was delivered at a good time, the judge said Thursday.
“I think the action taken by the governor was necessary and needed,” Kutscher said. “There are some folks in this region and across the state that maybe haven’t taken things as seriously as they could by not distancing and traveling, and other things. I think it’s important the governor came out and reinforced that with the new order.”
Abbott held a press conference Tuesday announcing his new order, and then on Wednesday released a video PSA emphasizing the stay-at-home order. The order implements essential services and activities protocols for Texas.
The protocols direct Texans to minimize non-essential gatherings and in-person contact with people not in the same household, according to a news statement released from the governor’s office. The order renews and amends Abbott’s prior order enforcing federal social distancing guidelines for combatting the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, a respiratory illness leading to severe, flu-like symptoms and sometimes death in people across the globe.
The new order went into effect 12:01 a.m. Thursday, lasts until April 30 and includes closure of schools and instructions for Texans to avoid eating or drinking at bars and restaurants. It opened up opportunities for people to gather in places of worship.
The city of Seguin’s order to combat spread of the virus already has most of the measures in Abbott’s order, Keil said. He said the decision to allow gatherings at places of worship is the only difference.
He hopes religious leaders who decide to conduct services, do so in a conscientious way that doesn’t expose many more people to the virus or endanger lives, Keil said. Ideally, services should be held in cyberspace or possibly in parking lots, he said.
“We’re not trying to shut down religion in anyway,” Keil said. “As a matter of fact, I think we need prayer and God’s presence as much now as anytime in this crisis. All we can do is ask that they try to adhere to the guidelines we set up before.”
Having seen an increasing number of positive cases here, county officials are taking the pandemic seriously, he said. They hope to re-enforce the idea that the entire state and everyone in it needs to practice and enforce the measures the governor outlined to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19, Kutscher said.
The county is not in need of a shelter-in-place or similar order in his opinion, he said. Such drastic and extreme a measure would be unnecessary Kutscher said.
But the county is prepared, however, should things change and the need arises to not only order stricter guidelines but to enforce them, he said.
“I want the public to know there are provisions and orders that allow for enforcement. Even though the county hasn’t had the type of order out as of yet, we have still gone out and helped enforce the governor’s order as far as law enforcement,” Kutscher said. “Our objective is to inform the public first. I want the public to know if anybody out there has businesses or social gatherings out there that are in violation of the governor’s orders, we will go out and enforce that to make sure we’re safe and our community’s safe.”
Enforcement might be a heavy-handed response to some people’s lack of proper social distancing practices, Keil said. Oftentimes, even for him, it can be tough getting used to this new way of doing things brought about by the virus, he said.
As a politician, he’s accustomed to shaking hands when he greets people but that’s becoming a taboo practice, the mayor said. Arresting someone for making an unconscious mistake like reaching out for an acquaintance’s hand, shouldn’t be grounds for punishment, Keil said.
“You just don’t realize you’re getting too close to people,” he said. “Everybody says well we need to lock people in and quarantine them. You can’t do that. I think you’re really trampling on people’s civil rights and things like that. You can’t just become a police state and be out arresting people.”
