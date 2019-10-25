Members of a lake association moved a step closer Wednesday to getting back their lake.
At a regular meeting, members of the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority board of directors approved a pact to help the Preserve Lake Dunlap Association secure funding to replace aged spill gates at Lake Dunlap in GBRA’s Guadalupe Valley lakes system.
“It’s really important this memorandum of understanding that they passed,” PLDA Vice President John Ivy said. “Because to move forward with the application to (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality), we’re basically waiting on this. This is a part of the TCEQ requirements to show a partnership.”
The board voted unanimously to authorize General Manager/CEO Kevin Patteson to negotiate and execute the memorandum with PLDA. It was the next step in furthering plans to create long-term sustainability of the lake.
Coming to terms with the PLDA was a pleasant turn of events, Board Vice Chair Don Meador said.
“What a breath of fresh air,” he said. “We can focus on all the things that are wrong and who’s at fault or we can focus on ‘we’ve got a problem and we’ve got to fix it.’ That’s what you guys have done and we really appreciate it very much and we’re willing to do everything we can to figure out how to fix that problem.”
PLDA members announced earlier this month that they had devised a plan to pay for replacement of the spill gates with GBRA’s help. GBRA will fund design and engineering for the new, hydraulic crest gates, issue debt to raise money needed for construction and contribute gross revenue from hydroelectric power generated on Lake Dunlap.
Property owners are expected to vote May 2, to establish a water control improvement district that will be responsible for the debt service, PLDA board members said. Under the proposed plan, construction could begin as early as Summer 2020 and be completed by the end of 2021.
Design work is expected to be about 30% complete around the beginning of next month, Patteson said. He and his staff have been working with the PLDA since immediately after May 14, the day Lake Dunlap emptied, the CEO said.
“The day after the Dunlap failure, they reached out asking how to help,” he said.
The memorandum of understanding is not legally binding, Patteson said. However, it should give TCEQ confidence in PLDA’s water control improvement district application once it is officially filed, he said.
After PLDA forms the WCID, legal wording will be finalized and both entities will enter into a binding agreement to fund replacement and maintenance of Dunlap Dam.
Patteson has said spill gates at Dunlap and the dam at Lake Wood failed due to aging infrastructure. The other four dams in the system are about as old — all built about 90 years ago — and are sure to have spill gate failures as well, Patteson has said.
Replacement of the gates is expected to cost millions of dollars, money the authority doesn’t have, he has said.
Some in the community have called foul, saying GBRA shirked its duties and neglected the dams, which has led to their deterioration and lakes draining. Two groups of property owners filed lawsuits in attempts at stopping GBRA from draining their lakes and holding the river authority accountable.
PLDA members handled things in a positive manner, GBRA Board Chair Dennis Patillo said before the vote on the memorandum of understanding.
“I think this beginning step is really a testament towards progress that can be made when everyone works together for a goal as opposed to fighting each other for something,” he told Ivy during the board meeting. “I really appreciate the role your group has played and you have played personally. I think it makes a very powerful statement.”
For his part, Ivy read a statement on behalf of his board.
“On behalf of the PLDA board and our members, I’d like to express our appreciation for the work of GBRA towards the goal of restoring Lake Dunlap as soon as possible,” Ivy read. “We recognize that there is still lots of work to be done to finalize our agreement and begin the actual reconstruction of the dam. However, we feel this proposed agreement is a great first step forward.”
This agreement establishes a precedent with implications for the resolution of future problems caused by mismanagement of responsibility by the twenty-plus Texas River Authorities.
