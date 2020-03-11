Authorities say they are looking for potential victims of a convicted sex offender who was recently arrested on another allegation.
Austin Oliver Lang, 24, of McQueeney, was recently arrested on allegations that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigator Sgt. Zachary McBride said in a news release.
Investigators believe Lang, a convicted sex offender, contacted the girl using the social media app, Snapchat, and possibly has other victims who have not come forward, McBride wrote.
Deputies arrested Lang on March 6 following an investigation.
“Austin Oliver Lang has access to other social media as well,” the statement read. “The sheriff’s office is also concerned that there is a possibility that Austin Oliver Lang has other victims that have not yet reported that they have been assaulted.”
Investigators are encouraging possible victims, their parents, or anyone in the community with information to contact them.
Lang is a convicted sex offender from Kansas and is required to register as a sex offender locally, McBride said.
“This recent arrest demonstrates that Austin Oliver Lang continues to re-offend despite his requirement to register as a sex offender,” he said.
Lang was arrested and booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of sexual assault of a child. He was released from jail the following day after posting $100,000 bond.
Anyone with information can contact Investigator Robert Shockley at robert.shockley@co.guadalupe.tx.us or at 830-379-1224 ext. 2268.
Anonymous tips can be made through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477), online at ww.gccsTIPS.com or the P3 tips app.
