A 10th Guadalupe County resident has tested positive for novel coronavirus.
In a statement released Saturday evening, county officials were notified by the state Department of Health Services that a resident from the unincorporated portion of the county was confirmed to have COVID-19.
“This case is travel-related and the patient is at home and has been self-quarantined since receiving a positive test,” the release said.
In a release posted earlier today, the city of Cibolo confirmed the ninth person to test positive was a Cibolo resident.
Out of the 10 cases, four are Cibolo residents; two are Schertz residents; three live in the unincorporated area of the county; and one is unknown.
