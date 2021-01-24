Nikki Elaine Bittings has long been a staple at Seguin ISD.
In her 22 years at the district, Bittings working her way up from student teaching into an administrative role. And next, she’s set to take on the position as the district’s deputy chief of operations.
In its regular monthly meeting, the Seguin ISD School Board voted unanimously to approve the district’s recommendation to select Bittings for the role, currently held by Kirsten Legore, who was appointed by Guadalupe County Commissioners Court to serve as the County Court At Law No. 2 judge.
“I would like to personally thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Bittings told the board following the announcement. “I am excited and thrilled to continue this amazing journey that Mrs. Legore has already set. I am … super duper excited. If I could come hug you all I would.”
According to the Seguin ISD website, the deputy chief operations officer is responsible for “district attendance, social services, McKinney-Vento Homeless and Foster Care, parent liaisons, counseling and support services, section 504, school safety that includes Positive Behavior Intervention Supports (PBIS), bully intervention, and the character education program Matador Challenge.”
Bittings’ tenure with the district began while she was a student at Texas Lutheran University. She moved up the ladder starting as a student teacher, then substitute teacher and transitioning from a teacher to assistant principal to principal, and most recently working in the human resources office.
“I am a product of Seguin ISD, from the beginning,” she said. “It is an honor to be able to continue with that service. This district is amazing, and to be able to continue what we are doing, I’m just in awe, I am excited and I am just ready to continue to serve our amazing district in our amazing community.”
It is Bittings’ enthusiasm and demeanor that made her the perfect candidate for the position, Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said.
“Nikki is just a dynamic leader,” he said. “She has served in a variety of leadership capacities over the years that I really do believe will serve her well going into this new role that is very complex. Most importantly, she leads with grace and integrity and a servant’s heart. She has this unique ability to be a calming force in the midst of chaos or chaotic or stressful incidents. That is what is so important in that role in student services where you are constantly trying to navigate very tough situations, especially during the time of COVID.”
Bittings is a long-time Seguin resident and has built relationships with many officials and entities, as well as Legore, which will help create a smooth transition, Gutierrez said.
“It is going to be very important in that new role that she has really close, tight knit relationships with the local government and other entities that provide an extensive amount of support to the school district,” he said. “I really do believe it is going to be a seamless transition from Kirsten Legore to Nikki Bittings.”
The Seguin ISD team from students and staff to the administration is top notch, Bittings said.
“I am all about kids and I truly love what I do,” she said. “I am very fortunate to work for an amazing district. Dr. Gutierrez is an amazing leader. It is my joy working for him and learning from him. It is truly a team here, and I love this place. I am very fortunate and very excited to be able to continue.”
Bittings’ selection was made official under a motion by Trustee Glenda Moreno and a second by Trustee Linda Duncan.
I applaud the appointment of Mrs. Bittings and wish her well on her new assignment. As my children worked their way through SISD, we came into contact with a number of times during her multiple positions and always found her to be professional, personal, an advocate for the kids and driven to work with the parents.
A great lady. Good luck Nikki!
