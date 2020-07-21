Guadalupe Regional Medical Center has had 27 deaths related to COVID-19, while the state is confirming six in the county, according local officials.
Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder reported the death count he said he received directly from the hospital. GRMC’s total is vastly different from the confirmed death count provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS confirmed that Guadalupe County has had six residents die COVID-19-related deaths as of Tuesday afternoon, DSHS Communications Specialist Lyndsey Rosales said in a statement.
Pinder reiterated that not all of the hospital’s patients are county residents.
Two men in their 50s, two men in their 70s and two women in their 70s have died in the county, Rosales said. The department had confirmed the count, which increased from previous numbers released a day earlier by the state and county officials.
The county has 29 new COVID-19 cases confirmed since Monday, he wrote. There had been 936 total reported cases in Guadalupe County and 600 DSHS pending cases for a total of 1,536 cases reported by DSHS, Pinder wrote.
On Monday, 69 new cases were confirmed, and only one new recovery. No new recoveries were reported on Tuesday night.
His release stated that 495 people had recovered from the disease in the county and 441 confirmed active cases remained.
A break down of cases had 39 active in the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County with 69 recovered there. Cibolo had 50 active cases and 72 recovered, 194 cases were active in Seguin and 155 had recovered, 46 active cases remained in Schertz and 47 recoveries, one active and four recoveries in Marion, one active and 11 recoveries in Selma and 100 active and 125 recoveries were counted in the unincorporated areas of the county.
DSHS confirmed four hospitalizations in the county with 12 recovered hospitalizations, Pinder’s numbers showed.
In a separate statement released Tuesday, GRMC officials said 34 patients were hospitalized there with COVID-19. On average, the hospital said about COVID-19 patients per day and had an average of about 33 patients at the facility during the last week, according to the hospital’s statement.
“During this disaster, GRMC has increased its ICU capacity from nine to 26 beds by repurposing non-traditional care areas for the care of patients with COVID-19 pursuant to federal waivers allowing for flexibility,” the statement read. “GRMC was stretched and challenged to continue to care for all our patients during the recent increase of COVID-19 activity in our community but we met the challenge with the help of staffing resources coordinated with South Texas Regional Advisory Council.”
