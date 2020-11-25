Dwindling participation and the recent rise in COVID-19 cases locally led officials to cancel Seguin’s annual Holiday Stroll Parade.
“We are canceling due to the rising number of COVID cases and also because only 1/3 of the normal number of entries have shown an interest in participating,” Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said Wednesday.
Generally, the city receives about 80 entries to the parade, she said. But as of Wednesday, only 25 entrants applied to participate in the annual march.
In recent weeks, city leaders announced changes to the parade to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Instead of the parade being in motion along the route, spectators were expected this year to drive the parade route and marvel at floats that were to be parked along a drive through Max Starcke Park East.
The city had designated its police force as this year’s parade marshals.
On Tuesday, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder announced that the city of Seguin had 25 confirmed active cases of the virus within its borders. Guadalupe Regional Medical Center reported nine COVID patients hospitalized that day, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.