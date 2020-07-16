Officials have confirmed the death of a Guadalupe County resident and 56 new cases of the coronavirus in the past two days.
In the daily updates from the Guadalupe County Emergency Management Cooridnator, the county saw 26 newly confirmed cases on Wednesday and 30 on Thursday.
The Texas Department of State Health services also confirmed a fourth Guadalupe County resident has died due to COVID-19.
In the past two days, 27 residents have recovered from the disease for a total of 494 recoveries.
Guadalupe County has 804 confirmed cases of which 310 are currently active, and 510 cases pending confirmation. Combined, the state shows Guadalupe County has a total of 1,314 cases.
The state also confirmed that four Guadalupe County residents are hospitalized.
As of Thursday evening, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center reported to county officials it had 38 COVID-19 positive patients, and has recorded 16 deaths. Not all of the patients reside in Guadalupe County.
