Guadalupe County has 17 residents who have tested positive for coronavirus as of Tuesday evening.
The Texas Department of Health has notified county officials that two more people have tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement of more cases comes just hours after the Guadalupe County commissioners extended the county’s disaster declaration through the end of the month to align with federal and state time lines pertaining to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The declaration does not include a stay-at-home order.
The court has the ability to evaluate the situation and rescind the declaration before it ends April 30 or extend it further, County Judge Kyle Kutscher said. The April 30 deadline is just days after the court’s regular scheduled meeting April 28, and discussion of the declaration will be placed on that meeting’s agenda, Kutscher said.
“Just know, I would definitely bring this item back to court if I think we need to have discussions if any big things, big changes happen,” the judge said.
Commissioners received an update Tuesday morning on the effects of the virus in the county. Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder provided details about the spread of and reaction to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, a respiratory illness leading to severe, flu-like symptoms and sometimes death in people across the globe.
He told members of the court about the 2,877 positive cases of COVID-19 in Texas and 38 deaths recorded as of Monday night. Pinder said 35,880 people in Texas had been tested for the virus.
Guadalupe County had 15 confirmed cases of the virus, he said Tuesday morning, and Gonzales County had received its first positive result on Monday.
His office provided supplies to health care providers, fire departments and law enforcement agencies in the county to help prevent the spread of the virus, Pinder said. The supplies include hand sanitizer, N95 masks, gloves, disinfectant wipes, goggles and more.
Pinder’s office was set to meet with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center officials to discuss additional preparedness plans later Tuesday afternoon, including what would happen if an influx of patients showed up at the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms, he said.
The emergency manager attempted to dispel rumors circulating around the county.
The state and county have received no confirmations of widespread, high-risk workplace exposures as some in the community assume is the case, Pinder said. Were a business to have exposure, staff at the Texas Department of State Health Services would notify the business and the county, and they would then provide information to employees, he said.
While the situation with the coronavirus is serious, the county doesn’t need to resort to any drastic measures or change the way it is addressing the situation, Kutscher said. The county could look at possible enforcement actions for people who break the rules, he said.
However, the judge commended the response from people across the county for acting appropriately during the pandemic. He called on other members of the community to help inform people who might not act responsibly enough.
“If you have a friend or family member who’s not doing what they’re supposed to, say, ‘hey, that’s not safe,’” Kutscher said. “We all have to do our part.”
No one knows how long it will take, but he said he’s looking forward to the community getting back to a sense of normalcy as quickly as possible.
Through it all, however, there is a silver lining to be found in the amount of quality time people spending with their family and others, Kutscher said.
“When we’re all said and done, it’s going to bring our community closer together to realize we all lean on each other much more than we realized,” he said.
