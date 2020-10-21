Community members tuned in to a panel discussion on racism, its origin and possible solutions on Saturday.
The discussion, led by Seguin City Council member Jeremy Roy followed five individuals chosen by the library as they shared personal experiences with racism, along with their perspectives on racism and much more.
Panelists included Texas Lutheran University senior Rashad Tolbert, who serves as the president of the Black Student Union; Jacinto “Cinto” Ramos Jr., Leadership ISD Chief of Board Governance and Leadership in Fort Worth and chair of the 2019-20 Council of Urban Boards of Education; Second Baptist Church Pastor Jimmie Flakes; Spirit of Joy Church Pastor Megan Elliot; Texas Lutheran University Associate Dean of Student Life and Learning Bernadette Buchanan.
Roy asked each of the panelists what their first memory of being subjected to racism was, and the answers spanned decades of time and varied greatly.
Although the panelists differed in many ways, their experiences with racism originated during the same time frame, their childhoods.
Tolbert, the youngest panel member, said he was in the “fifth or sixth grade” and had a teacher who, among other things, restricted him from reading certain books, he said.
“I was always the number two best reader. I was never the number one,” he said. “One day, I just got tired of it, and I told my grandmother, and she sat me down, and she explained racism to me.”
Each panelist described how their first interactions went from an 11-year-old Flakes hearing derogatory things directed at him at a barbecue to Ramos treated as an outsider in a classroom for not speaking English, as well as the questions asked following an incident in which he was beat up.
Saturday’s panel was inspired by the book “So you Want to Talk About Race,” by Ijeoma Oluo.
In that book, the author brings up many talking points and questions surrounding race, which panelists referred to and bounced from throughout the talk.
“Racism is harder than rocket science,” Ramos said. “The reason I say that is at least you learn about rocket science in school. In K-12 school systems, we’re not taught … the social construct of race.”
The word Caucasian was coined in the 1700s by Christoph Meiners and Johann Blumenbach, who based their viewpoints that “Black people are inferior and lighter-skinned people are superior” by comparing human skulls, Ramos said.
“That is the exact same system that came overseas to the United States when it was being formed,” Ramos said.
The road to ending racism is found through education, Ramos said.
“It requires a paradigm shift,” he said. “Much like when people used to think the world was flat. Can you imagine walking around saying ‘the world is round.’ ‘That is a crazy person,’ they would say. And we’re walking around as people of color saying ‘this racism is real. I feel it every day.’”
Elliot agreed with Ramos, adding that church can play a role in supporting an end to racism outside of the classroom.
“It’s gonna take more than just school systems and other institutions that we have established,” she said. “We have a role as Christians in the community to be involved in this conversation and, for me, it always comes back to Jesus.”
Elliot reflected on a story of Jesus’ encounter with a Canaanite woman who was of a different religious, cultural and ethnic background than him and was asking for Jesus’ help in healing her sick daughter.
“Jesus not only refuses that healing, but he insults her in the process, and says ‘I’m not gonna take what is meant for the children of Israel and throw it to the dogs,’” Elliot said. “She argues, and he ends up healing her daughter. In that process, there is an example of unlearning, [and] an example of wrestling with implicit biases.”
Another question tackled by the panel was whether racism could be stifled by simply not speaking about it.
“In reality, nothing uncomfortable goes away,” Buchanan said. “You have to engage.”
Although speaking with individuals who have a lack of racial awareness is difficult, it must be done to heal the problem, Flakes said.
“If there’s a leak in your roof, you don’t just turn away and then look back at it, and the leak is gone,” Tolbert said.
Fixing the issue of racism also requires action by community members, Ramos said.
“Policy and law, that is the way to change systemic systems,” he said. “It is the only way. Because if we don’t do that, then everything else is just talk and can be done away with when the next city council comes in, or the next school board comes in. If you must, do it as a collective community and hold each other accountable as a collective community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.