Guadalupe County authorities arrested a pair of men on drug charges during an investigation on Thursday.
The Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted an operation and arrested the two men, and seized more than 7 ounces of methamphetamine, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.
Officers found the men in possession of more than 7 ounces of methamphetamine, along with marijuana and paraphernalia, and jailed both suspects, he said.
“This isn’t street level narcotics, this is midlevel narcotics,” Flores said. “We’re not talking about kilos, but this is in our community. This is a drug trafficking organization.”
The Task Force conducted the operation about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 17000 block of Interstate 35 Frontage in Schertz, he said. They seized 210.62 grams of methamphetamine, 10.82 grams of marijuana, an undetermined amount of money, and drug paraphernalia, Flores said.
Joshua Cantu, 23, of San Antonio, and 23-year-old New Braunfels resident Nathan De Los Santos were arrested. Each man faces a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 between 4 and 200 grams.
De Los Santos had an additional charge tacked on, Flores said.
“Nathan De Los Santos also had an active arrest warrant for a parole violation for an original offense of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 between 4 and 200 grams,” he said.
Members of the task force took both men to the Guadalupe County Jail. According to online jail records, Cantu was released after posting a $35,000 surety bond Friday.
De Los Santos remained jailed Monday with a $35,000 surety bond attached to the new charge and no bond connected with his alleged parole violation, according to online records.
Taking down narcotics operations at all levels is the task force’s goal, Flores said. Cantu’s arrest and De Los Santos’ rearrest should serve as a warning to drug peddlers.
“This narcotics task force, they’re going to work,” Flores said. “If you’re going to traffic narcotics in Guadalupe County, we will target you.”
