A pair of Guadalupe County residents drowned in the Guadalupe River after saving two children from a similar fate on Sunday.
Casandra Kendrick, 22, and Victor Villanueva, 30, were strangers but died shortly after pulling Villanueva’s children out of the current that was pulling them down in the Guadalupe River near the FM 1117 bridge, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigator Sgt. Kelly Mann said.
The pair were successful in saving the children, however, they were reported missing just before 5 p.m. Sunday when they both disappeared below the water’s surface following the rescue, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Lt. Javier Luna said.
Divers recovered Kendrick’s body from under the water about 8:45 p.m. Sunday. Searchers located Villanueva’s body about a mile from where he vanished, Mann said. An expanded, coordinated search by multiple agencies was needed to find Villanueva, Mann said
Villanueva, who originally is from San Antonio, reportedly was with his three children, while Kendrick, a Seguin resident, was with a separate, larger family group of about 20, both hanging out on the island in the middle of the river, Luna said.
Relatives told searchers two children got caught up in the current and Villanueva went after them, Luna said. Kendrick decided to help and went after him.
Villanueva was able to reach one of the children and pass it off to Kendrick, who handed the child off to another person. He was then able to get to the second child and again passed that one to Kendrick, who got the child to safety.
Villanueva began to struggle and Kendrick went after him, Luna said.
Both went under the water and neither resurfaced, prompting the family to call for help.
Responders from several agencies including local volunteer fire departments, Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, the Seguin Fire Department, TEXSAR and the New Braunfels dive team joined the search.
There are signs warning people against swimming in the area where the pair went missing, but swimmers routinely ignore the dangers, Mann said. The currents in the area of the river can be deceiving and people’s decisions to recreate there frustrate authorities, he said.
“Anyone who is going to do any type of water activity at any time of the year should understand the conditions they’re in,” Mann said. “The water is very deceiving. It looks like it’s very calm on the surface. The reality of it is, it is very swift moving.”
This particular portion of the river has claimed many lives. Last year, search crews recovered the body of 18-year-old Adrian Mares, who disappeared while swimming near the FM 1117 bridge on May 6, 2020.
