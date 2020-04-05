Quilter Sandy Haugen has honed her skills for more than 20 years.
The life-long Seguin resident is using the techniques she’s acquired to sew a little hope and a little love for local hospitals.
Haugen decided to switch from quilting bedcovers to crafting face masks after hearing about the shortage of personal protective equipment.
In a short amount of time, she has created almost 300 masks, which she has donated to the Brooke Army Medical Center and Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.
“I saw on Facebook that people were starting to create these masks and my daughter-in-law is a respiratory therapist at BAMC, so we talked about it, and I made a few of them that she took to work with her and after that it kind of exploded,” Haugen said.
Haugen uses fabrics that she has accumulated over the years for her business to make the masks and, with some help from her family, works daily to create them, she said.
“We’re doing it in bulk, so it’s hard to put a time period on it,” she said. “But I’m thinking it probably takes about 15 minutes a mask if you do it one at a time. God gave me the talent to do it, and so this is a very good time to step up and do the things you’re talented in doing, so that’s what I did.”
The quilter is not alone in her endeavors, as her family joins her in the workshop behind her house.
“My grandsons come out too and so I’m doing that in between, [although] I don’t really have to take care of them because they’re teenagers, but I take a break from [the masks] to do stuff with them then go back to sewing,” Haugen said. “But it’s definitely taken over my quilting life; that’s for sure.”
Haugen creates the masks with the comfortability of their wearers in mind.
“The ones I made are the tie-ons,” she said. “People are saying that the ones with the elastic are tearing up their ears because they have to wear them all the time. So the ones we make are the tie-ons so that they can adjust them, and they can wear them over their paper masks, so it’s kind of a double layer of protection.”
The masks are more than merely cloth with ear ties, she said.
“We cut a piece of fabric, and then I’ve been ironing on interfacing so that it’ll be like another filter to breathe through,” Haugen said. “And then just flip over the fabric. So you’ve got two pieces of fabric plus the interfacing to breathe through.”
The masks also have a touch of artistic flair to add a touch of happiness in such serious times, Haugen said.
“The American Flag ones with different red, white and blue flags on them and we did a lot with stars and stripes and stuff like that,” she said. “They (BAMC) have requested more of those, and I am out of that fabric, of course, but that was a really popular one, and I was really happy to see that.”
Haugen is joined by hundreds across the country who are putting their sewing skills to work.
