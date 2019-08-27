Authorities say several people scattered from a pickup truck following a long pursuit Monday night.
The incident began before 9:45 p.m. when a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to stop a vehicle on Interstate 10 near the U.S. Highway 90 exit, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Clint Garza said.
It is unknown how many people exited the vehicle, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Deon Cockrell said.
Residents in the area were notified of the incident as it was happening, Garza said.
A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter assisted in the search and three of the suspects were found and detained, Cockrell said.
The pickup, described as a white 2014 Chevrolet, took off, leading the trooper on a pursuit from I-10 to U.S. Highway 90, south on FM 725, then south onto State Highway 46 and continued south on State Highway 123 until Big Oaks Road, Garza said.
“They went to the dead end, through a metal fence and into the brush where several people bailed out,” he said.
Guadalupe County deputies also assisted in the search.
No identifying information was available as of press time.
