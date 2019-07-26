Allegedly speeding away from police in the middle of a traffic stop early Thursday landed a man in the Guadalupe County Jail facing a felony evading charge, authorities said.
Cops chased and, eventually, apprehended the driver of a sports utility vehicle without further incident, Seguin Police Department spokesperson Officer Tanya Brown said.
“Officers pursued the vehicle until the driver voluntarily stopped and surrendered in the parking lot of Jack in the Box in the 1800 block of IH 10 west,” she said.
The brief pursuit started about 4 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of New Braunfels Street, Brown said. An officer had conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban for lack of a front license plate, she said.
After the officer went back to the police vehicle to write a citation, the Suburban driver drove off, Brown said.
“He initially stopped,” she said. “The officer made contact and while they were writing the citation, he fled,” she said.
Police pursued.
The driver, who was alone in the SUV, raced onto the interstate and over to the restaurant near State Highway 46, Brown said. He pulled into the parking lot and police arrested him, she said.
Jailed was 36-year-old Ruben San Miguel Jr., on a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle with prior conviction, Brown said. Officers took him to the Guadalupe County Jail.
According to online jail records, San Miguel, of San Antonio, posted a $2,000 surety bond Thursday and was released from the facility.
San Miguel was reportedly driving without a valid driver’s license at the time of the stop, Brown said. He also had five open local warrants for his arrest, she said.
