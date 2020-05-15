Guadalupe County continues to see an incline in positive cases of the coronavirus, as well as recoveries.
In the most recent reports by Guadalupe County, 10 more county residents have the virus, one of which is hospitalized, and six have recovered, as reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The newest cases bring Guadalupe County to 109 total cases, with 25 active cases, four people remain hospitalized and 84 recoveries.
As of Thursday, the state reported a total of 1,007 tests had been administered in Guadalupe County.
Between Monday and Thursday, 176 tests were administered.
Officials say Cibolo has 26 total cases, six of which are active; Seguin has 20, of which six are active; the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County, 17, of which one is active; the unincorporated county has 20, of which seven are active; the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County, 11, no active cases; the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County, six, and no active cases. There have been eight total hospitalizations, four active cases and four recoveries. The patient connected to Springtree Nursing Home is currently listed in Guadalupe County as an active case, according to the county’s Friday release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.