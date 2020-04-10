Officials say six more Guadalupe County residents have recovered from COVID-19.
In the Friday evening update, Guadalupe County officials said reported the recovers while no new cases were reported.
The county sits at 47 cases, 26 active, 21 recoveries. Of the 26 one resident was hospitalized for the coronavirus.
As of Friday, Cibolo has 18 cases, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County has seven, the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County has six, Seguin has six, the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County has one, and eight live in the unincorporated county.
(2) comments
The worst infection happening here is Stupid. Follow the quarantine or bury your loved ones. This isnt over until 30 days after the last infection or death. All they do know for certain is you cough and die. Everything else is supposition.
And before you shoot your mouth off before your brain is loaded, heres the discertation on guadalupe co.vid19 serum antibodies. https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/04/02/2004168117 , basically says, Eh, we dont know. Besides, you have to be dam near dead to get the palsma and it may kill you.
