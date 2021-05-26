A man escaped injury Sunday morning when the car he was driving got stuck on railroad tracks and rammed by a freight train in Cibolo.
The driver called a friend to help him but the pair were unable to move the car before the train arrived, Cibolo Police Department Sgt. A.J. Zitkus said.
“I don’t think they were anywhere near the car by the time the train came,” he said. “They heard and saw the train coming.”
The crash happened about 6:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of FM 1103 and FM 78, Union Pacific Railroad Communications Manager Robynn Tysver said. Crew members operating the train were unhurt, Tysver said.
Police learned of the car being stuck on the tracks after the train smashed into it, Zitkus said.
“The driver of the car misjudged 78 and 1103, turned onto the train tracks and got his car stuck,” the sergeant said. “Before calling us, he called a buddy to come help him push his car off the tracks. The friend didn’t get there in time and that’s when the train hit.”
The crash resulted in some damage to the train and a railroad crossing arm, Zitkus said.
Repairs to the crossing arm were complete within about two hours, he said, and the train continued on under its own power.
“It just had some front engine damage,” Zitkus said. “It was able to drive off after that.”
He was unaware what, if anything, the freight train was hauling. And police didn’t expect any charges to be filed against the driver, Zitkus said.
