No one was hurt Wednesday morning when a semi-tractor-trailer truck hauling scrap metal rolled onto its side, dumping refuse on a passing pickup truck in Seguin, authorities said.
The wreck happened about 11:20 a.m. near the intersection of Interstate 10 and FM 464, Seguin Fire Department Lt. Ryan Hale said. Luckily, everyone was safe after the incident, Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner said.
“No injuries, but it made a mess,” the chief said.
The driver was hauling debris as he made a right turn from westbound I-10 onto northbound 464, Hale said. The man looked in his mirror and noticed his rear wheels leaving the ground so he took evasive action, the fire lieutenant said.
At the same time, Hale said, a woman driving a pickup truck heading in the opposite direction saw the truck out of control coming toward her. The woman steered off the road into a parking lot in hopes of avoiding a collision with the bigger truck, Hale said.
The truck and trailer rolled onto their sides spilling debris onto the pickup truck, he said. Medics checked out the people in both vehicles, who declined transport to a hospital, Hale said.
Fire department personnel and crews from the Texas Department of Transportation worked to clean up hydraulic fuel that spilled from the overturned truck, he said.
Seguin Police Department Traffic Officer Gerald Guerrero said it appeared the man driving the 18-wheeler was going too fast to maintain control of the big rig as he turned on to 464.
The weight of the load shifted causing the driver to lose control and tip the truck, he said.
“When he flipped over, debris hit her (pickup) truck,” Guerrero said.
Police issued the man three citations, failure to maintain control of his vehicle expired registration on the tractor and expired registration on the trailer, Guerrero said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.