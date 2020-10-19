Guadalupe County voters have flooded the polls in the first week of early voting.
As of Sunday, almost 23% of the county’s registered voters have cast a ballot in person for the 2020 Presidential Election. The Guadalupe County Elections Office has recorded 30,219 total ballots cast — 25,236 in-person, 4,983 mail-in — for a total of 27% of the county’s registered voters.
There are 111,441 registered voters in the county, and as of closing time at the voting centers on Sunday, 25,236 people have paid a visit to one of the nine locations, according to the daily early voting numbers released by the Guadalupe County Elections Office.
In a week’s time, Cibolo Fire Station No. 2 has seen the most turnout with 3,721 residents; Grace Church has had 3,590; 3,399 voters visited the former Schertz Elections Office; 3,377 at the Seguin Elections Office; 3,355 at the new Schertz Elections Office; 2,526 at the Seguin ISD Administration Building; 2,080 at Selma City Hall; 2,007 at Central Texas Technology Center; and 1,181 at New Berlin City Hall.
There is still time to cast an early ballot. Early voting continues this week and next
Voting Centers are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 to Saturday, Oct. 24; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 to Friday, Oct. 30.
Early voting locations are
Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St.;
New Berlin City Hall, 9180 Fm 775, New Berlin;
Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 2864 Cibolo Valley Drive;
Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Road;
Former Schertz Elections Office, 1101 Elbel Road;
Central Texas Technology Center, 2189 Fm 758, New Braunfels;
Seguin ISD Administration Building, 1221 E. Kingsbury St.;
Grace Church, 3240 Fm 725, New Braunfels; and
Selma City Hall, 9375 Corporate Drive, Selma.
