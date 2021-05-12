Police are searching for a man who they said used rope and a handgun to rob a pharmacy Saturday morning.
The male allegedly went into 10 Minute Pharmacy, pointed a gun at a pharmacist and demanded cash, police said. Before fleeing, the suspect is said to have tied up the pharmacist and stole medication along with money, according to Seguin Police Investigator Lt. Lance Wright.
“The pharmacist opened the till and provided the [suspect] with an undisclosed amount of cash,” he said. “The male subject then gained access to various medications in the pharmacy, which he took.”
Police were called about 9:55 a.m. Saturday to the pharmacy in the 200 block of Highway 123 Bypass, Wright said. Once there, investigators learned that the pharmacist had let the suspect into the store, he said.
During the alleged crime, the suspect hit the pharmacist, Wright said. Then the man used rope to tie up the pharmacist in a back room of the store before leaving in a white GMC Yukon XL, the lieutenant said.
“The pharmacist was eventually able to free himself and was able to call the police,” Wright said, adding that it took “about 15 minutes to free himself.”
No one else was in the building at the time of the alleged robbery, he said. The suspect appeared to have acted alone, Wright said.
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Detective James White at 830-401-2360. Leave an anonymous tip through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477) or online at www.guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org .
