Seguin is growing and with that growth come decisions the city needs to make.
City leaders are asking for help from the public in making decisions on a fee to help repair and maintain roads and other infrastructure affected by stormwaters here.
The community is invited to attend the second of two meetings to discuss possibility of implementing a stormwater utility fee. Government personnel will take property owners’ opinions into consideration, and the community’s thoughts can affect the final decision, Seguin City Engineer David Rabago said.
“Ultimately, it’s up to the mayor and city council to approve this program,” he said. “If we get into a situation where everyone out there is saying ‘we don’t want it, we don’t want it,’ that probably would have a bearing with the mayor and council. Ultimately, they’re the ones that are going to approve this program and adopt a fee or they might say, ‘Hey, maybe Seguin is not ready for this at this time. Let’s go ahead and table it’ or not adopt it.”
Seguin has a history of flooding due to inadequate infrastructure and rapid growth, according to the city’s website. For that reason, city leaders are considering the stormwater drainage fee.
Other larger cities in the surrounding area collect fees like the one Seguin is proposing, Rabago said. They size of the fees vary, he said. For instance, single-family homeowners in San Marcos pay almost $13 per month while single-family homeowners in Fredericksburg are charged just about $1 per month, Rabago said.
The fee under consideration in Seguin will pay for capital improvement drainage projects, the city said.
Also on the agenda is configuring operation and maintenance of city drainage infrastructure to reduce flooding, reduce standing water on streets with limited drainage systems or “localized flooding” and to improve water quality, the city said.
“Every property in the city contributes to stormwater runoff, and therefore every property should support the improvements, operation and maintenance of stormwater drainage system in an equitable manner,” the city said. “The Texas Local Government code provides municipalities the opportunity to utilize funding mechanisms (fees) for paying for drainage projects, stormwater public education, operation and maintenance of existing stormwater systems.”
Meeting participants will help decide how a proposed utility fee would be determined, developed and structured.
Residential, multi-family, commercial and industrial development are causing Seguin to grow rapidly.
“The Stormwater Utility Fee will help the city have a dedicated revenue system to address the growth and the impact is has on our local drainage infrastructure and address Seguin’s costs related to control and treatment of stormwater, including flooding issues and water quality,” the city said.
Such dedicated funds are needed as the city’s budget already is stretched to cover the current, Rabago said. Now is the time for community members to add their input and help decide what a stormwater fee here would be, he said.
The stormwater fee meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Seguin Events Complex — Coliseum, 950 S. Austin St. It is a public meeting and all are welcome.
The first of the two meetings took place July 8 at the coliseum. It too was aimed at city residents and business owners and offered information about the proposed fee.
“If the proposed ordinance is approved, the Stormwater Drainage Utility Fee would be based on the amount of impervious area on each property, including rooftops, driveways, patios, sidewalks or any other hard surfaces that do not allow stormwater to infiltrate into the ground,” the city said prior to that meeting.
More information is available at www.seguintexas.gov/departments/stormwater_drainage_utility/index.php or by contacting Rabago via email at drabago@seguintexas.gov or by phone at 830-386-2594.
“We do take into consideration every concern our residents have and we highly recommend they attend the public meeting,” Rabago said. “If they can’t, they can contact our department and let us know what areas they see when it comes to stormwater issues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.