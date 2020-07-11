The man who allegedly stabbed another man in the neck outside a Seguin bar and then fled from justice has been returned to the area to face the accusations.
Following a manhunt to West Virginia and his arrest, authorities recently returned 41-year-old Raul Chavez III of Seguin to Guadalupe County. As of June 30, Chavez has been held at the Guadalupe County jail under $200,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to online jail records.
“He’s back,” Seguin Police Detective Sgt. Aaron Seidenberger said. “The offense was back on June 6 and he was booked into the jail on June 30.”
On June 6, police said Chavez was leaving a bar about 2:20 a.m. in the 3500 blcok of North State Highway 123, when he allegedly sneaked up behind a 22-year-old Seguin man and used a sharp object to stab the other man in the neck, Seidenberger said at the time of the incident.
Investigators believe Chavez immediately drove away in a black pickup truck and then fled the Seguin area shortly after the stabbing.
The victim had a friend take him to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for treatment and has been recovering since the alleged attack, Seidenberger said.
In talking to the victim, investigators learned that he and Chavez had an ongoing dispute, possibly over a woman, and the younger man had bought Chavez a beer the night of the altercation as a sort of peace offering, the sergeant said.
“Raul has a daughter who is in high school; the kid he stabbed is in his early 20s,” Seidenberger said. “They had a definite beef.”
Chavez accused the victim of sexually assaulting Chavez’s daughter at some point in the past, Seidenberger said.
He said detectives on Wednesday were waiting for the chance to interview Chavez about the alleged assault on the other man.
Following the June stabbing, members of the West Virginia State Police and the Texas Department of Public Safety tracked Chavez to West Virginia, where they served a search warrant June 15 and arrested the suspect, Seidenberger said. They extradited Chavez back to Guadalupe County where he remains in the jail, according to online records.
