Guadalupe County is reporting 22 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday, officials said.
The new cases brings the county up to 203 total cases of COVID-19, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said in an update.
As of Monday, 162 people recovered from the virus and there are 41 active cases.
Pinder said multiple cases are in the same households.
According to the county’s latest information, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County has 10 active cases; the unincorporated area of the county has 10 active cases; Seguin has nine; Schertz has four; Cibolo has three; Marion has one; Selma has one; Silvertree nursing home has 1; and two people remain hospitalized.
The emergency management coordinator is reminding the community on ways to help stop the spread of the illness including, washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water; avoid touching your face, nose and eyes; avoid close contact with people who are sick; stay home if you feel sick or are sick; cover your cough or sneeze; and clean surfaces and frequently touched objects often.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.