Technology and the assistance victim helped Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies stop a burglary in progress earlier this month at an area business.
The owner of a Geronimo Village Pediatrics reportedly watched the video as events unfolded and relayed information to responding deputies about the movements of the suspect burglarizing the business about 1 a.m. on April 4, according to Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Patrol Lt. Clint Garza in a news release. The intruder was captured before he could take anything, Garza wrote.
“During the investigation, it was found that the suspect caused an estimated $1000.00 in damage to the exterior and interior of the business,” he said. “Due to the accurate information being provided by the business owner and the quick response of the deputies, the suspect was unable to exit with any property and was apprehended quickly, and safely.”
The sheriff’s dispatchers sent deputies to a burglar alarm activation at 121 Dennis Dr. The business’s owner was on the phone with dispatchers as they monitored interior surveillance cameras remotely, the release read.
Upon arrival, deputies saw broken glass on the outside of the building where they believe the suspect entered, the release read.
“The business owner was still monitoring the cameras and was able to assist the deputies on scene with providing an accurate, real-time location for the suspect inside the building,” the statement read. “The deputies located the suspect quickly and he was taken into custody without incident.”
Deputies arrested 22-year-old Alec Cardenas, of San Marcos, and took him to the Guadalupe County Jail, the release read. Cardenas was booked on charges of burglary of a building and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500.
Cardenas remained held Thursday under bonds totaling $25,000, according to the Guadalupe County Jail’s website.
