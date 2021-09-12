Authorities are looking for three people suspected of possible involvement in several burglaries recently in the New Berlin area.
A home surveillance system captured video footage of three suspects and authorities pulled still images to disseminate to the public, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigator Lt. Tarinna Skrzycki-Pfeil said.
“One of the residents did capture on camera the subjects stealing several items out of an abandoned building,” she said. “The photographs were taken from said video. It appears to be two male subjects and one female subject.”
The building is in the 9200 block of FM 775, Skrzycki-Pfeil said. Items take away from the building include a wheel chair ramp, barber equipment and a brazing torch, totaling about $1,200, she said.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating several burglaries of buildings around New Berlin, Skrzycki-Pfeil said.
One of the men has visible tattoos on both arms, she said. The other man appears to have none but the woman appears to have a tattoo visible on her left thigh, Skrzycki-Pfeil said.
The trio possibly used a newer model, four-door passenger car, the lieutenant said.
She asked anyone able to identify members of the trio to contact the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office at 830-379-1224 and reference report number 21-11034.
Leave anonymous tips through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477), online at guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org/ or via the P3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.