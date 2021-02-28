COVID-19 vaccines continue to flow into Guadalupe County and the arms of county residents.
Another vaccine clinic providing 5,000 second doses and another 1,000 first doses of vaccine is planned for this week, according to a joint statement from the city of Seguin, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Guadalupe County.
“The city of Seguin will continue partnering with GRMC and Guadalupe County to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Seguin Coliseum for our residents as vaccines become available,” Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said. “We ask for everyone’s patience as the demand for receiving the vaccine is still greater than the availability of vaccines, and as we wait for more vaccines to be allotted to us.”
The collective goal is to vaccinate all interested individuals in the community and Guadalupe County, she said. In the meantime, Sourdellia urged everyone to continue practicing COVID-19 safety protocols, especially wearing masks, for the protection of others and themselves.
For three days, second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to residents who received the first dose Feb. 3, 4 or 5 at the Seguin Coliseum.
“The second dose vaccine clinic will be held March 3, 4 [and] 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Seguin Coliseum,” the joint statement read. “All vaccine recipients were issued a vaccine card with their name, address, and date of birth identifying the vaccine lot administered and location given.”
The card contains writing on it that identifies the day and time of the recipient’s second appointment and must be brought to this week’s clinic along with state issued photo identification, the statement read.
Recipients should arrive for their second doses at the time listed on their vaccine cards.
“You do not have to register or sign up on a waitlist to receive the second dose,” the collective said. “A reminder email notification containing the appointment day and time will be sent to individuals who provided an email address when they received their first vaccine dose at the vaccine clinic.”
Texas officials are still focusing on the top two vaccination groups, Phase 1A and Phase 1B. Those are the targeted individuals to receive the 1,000 first doses to be administered 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 3 at the Seguin Coliseum, 950 S. Austin St., Seguin.
Officials will use the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist for appointments to receive the first-dose shots. Registration for the waitlist is available online at http://www.seguintexas.gov/covidvaccine .
Eventbrite will send an email to those who sign up on the waitlist once a vaccine appointment becomes available, partnership said. It allows 12 hours for recipients to respond to the email and set up an appointment.
“After 12 hours of no response, your spot on the waitlist will roll off and you will need to sign up again,” it read. “Persons arriving to the Coliseum for their first dose will need to bring their state issued photo identification.”
Participants must wear facial coverings and practice social distancing. Volunteers will screen people as they arrive.
