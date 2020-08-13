Navarro ISD is seeing a rise in cases of the coronavirus.
Since the start of the week, Superintendent Wendi Russell has announced 13 people have tested positive for COVID-19 — six students and seven staff members as of Thursday.
Superintendent Wendi Russell said.
“All parties that have been in close contact have been notified,” she said.
Thursday’s update was an increase of seven new cases from the previous three days — six employees and one student.
The district announced on Monday its first positive case — a student who was last on the campus on Saturday.
The second student was confirmed positive on Tuesday, and their last day on campus was Monday.
Wednesday’s update included two students and a staff member. The staff member and one student was last on campus on Saturday, while the other student was on campus Monday.
The first student was confirmed on Monday and the second on Tuesday, while two students and an employee were reported COVID-19 positive on Wednesday.
“We are continuing to sanitize daily, use hand sanitizer, check temperatures and wear masks,” she said. “Thank you for your understanding as we work through these issues. We will continue to keep everyone updated as new positive cases are identified. “
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.