Summer’s heating up and with the higher temperatures come greater chances for Seguin residents to suffer heat-related illnesses.
Chances are even higher for residents who don’t have air conditioning. which is why the Seguin Fire Department hopes to help with its annual fan drive.
“Summertime heat and humidity in our area can be relentless,” Fire Chief Dale Skinner said. “Fans are critical to keeping those without air conditioning or who are on a fixed income comfortable and safe during the hot Texas summers.”
The annual drive begins on Tuesday. The department will have fans available for homes in the Seguin city limits without air conditioning, Skinner said.
A household member can pick up a fan during business hours between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the municipal court/fire administration building, 660 S. Highway 46, he said. Those picking up fans need to show photo identification and proof of residency.
One fan per household is the limit and households that received fans during last year’s drive are ineligible this year, Skinner said.
“We do the fan drive every year; it’s our way of giving back to the community,” he said. “It provides some comfort to those in need. In a very small way, it also helps us in the long run because we’re less likely to respond to a heat emergency of somebody that is able to stay cool.
“We want to help keep our community safe and this is one way we do it.”
Skyrocketing temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion, which can result in heat stroke, Skinner said. Heat exhaustion is exhibited by profuse sweating, nausea, headache and more, he said.
If not treated, heat exhaustion might develop into heat stroke, the chief said.
“Heat stroke is deadly,” Skinner said. “That’s when the body loses its ability to cool. People stop sweating at this point because really they can’t sweat. Now the body has lost its ability to cool itself.”
A person’s core body temperature will increase to the point of causing brain damage, he said. Cooling and hydrating the body are essential to preventing such dire consequences, Skinner said.
“A simple thing like a box fan may be the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion,” he said. “One of the terms we use is ‘pre-hydrate.’ If you know you’re going to go out and do physical labor, hydrate before you start.”
The fire department always can use donations — monetary or otherwise — for the fan drive.
“Currently, we have about 100 fans in stock,” Fire/EMS assistant Lisa Trevino said. “Typically, we have about 200.”
Last year, the department provided about 52 fans for residents who requested them. Generally, recipients need to pick up fans but there has been at least one case in which members of the department delivered a fan, Trevino said.
Delivery decisions are made on a case-by-case basis, she said. The hope is to get fans into the homes of people who need them, Trevino said.
“Of course, those individuals that do not have air conditioning, that would help,” she said. “I encourage them to come in if they don’t have air conditioning to help with that summer heat.”
Drop off donated fans can at the municipal court/fire administration building. The drive will last as long as supplies last or through Labor Day, whichever happens first, Skinner said.
For additional information, contact Lisa Trevino at Seguin Fire/EMS via email at ltrevino@seguintexas.gov or call 830-401-2321.
