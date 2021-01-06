COVID-19 updates to Guadalupe County authorities and the public might change in the near future.
The county’s emergency management department has received updates from the Texas Department of State Health Services, but the state agency no longer plans to provide information directly to Guadalupe County, Assistant Emergency Manager Bryce Houlton said.
“DSHS said yesterday they are going to stop giving us data,” he said. “Supposedly, they were supposed to start yesterday … They’re going to be putting everything on their website.”
The most recent information DSHS provided the county was several days behind current data, Houlton said.
In that most recent information, the county listed 37 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the different areas.
New Braunfels had four cases, Cibolo had two, Seguin had 12, Schertz and Marion had none, Selma had one and there were 18 cases in the unincorporated areas of Guadalupe County, Houlton said.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center reported 37 patients being treated for the disease, Houlton said. GRMC also reported 42 county residents died from COVID-19 at the hospital and a total of 48 residents have died of COVID-19, Houlton said.
The DSHS website listed 106 county deaths, he said.
DSHS Public Health Region 8 — which includes Guadalupe, Comal, Bexar and 19 other counties — disseminates a public update of COVID-19 information.
In its Monday update, Region 8 listed 1,079 cases pending investigation in Guadalupe County, 5,201 cases confirmed, and 687 probable cases.
The update also listed 127 active cases in Guadalupe County, 6,793 recovered cases and 47 deaths.
“The DSHS Region 8 Coronavirus Update will move to the Region 8 website and will no longer be distributed by email,” the update read. “We will post the Cases at a Glance table and other updates to keep you informed. We will continue to email the Case Table until the website link is available and has been shared.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.