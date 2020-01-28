Navarro ISD will soon begin its search for a new superintendent after Dee Carter announced she would resign at the end of the school year.
Carter submitted her letter of resignation during the school board's Monday's night meeting.
In her letter, she stated that district is beginning to experience “unprecedented growth which will require long hours, weeks, months and years of very energetic leadership.”
“It is high time for me to step aside and allow you to bring new leadership to the district, so I am submitting my resignation, to be effective May 31, 2020,” she wrote.
Carter came to the Navarro in 2006, and steered the small district out of a challenging situation.
She praised the board and its commitment to the students, faculty and staff.
“I am very proud to have been a part of this extraordinary school district and privileged to work for a Board of Trustees that honors its commitment to students, staff, and community,” she wrote. “You have balanced conflicting interests and established priorities with great integrity, thoughtfulness and fairness.”
She added that it’s because of the foundation the board has laid that students and staff are thriving.
“With your unfailing support and the hard work of the NISD faculty and staff, our students are achieving success in academics, athletics, band and the many activities you have provided for them,” she said. “You can expect to continue to build on that success. I wish you the very best as you plan for exciting times ahead; I will watch with anticipation from a distance!”
