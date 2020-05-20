Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched for and found a pair of tubers who went missing Tuesday on the San Marcos River.
According to social media posts on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the male and female last had been seen in the water at Son’s Blue River Camp moving downstream in a tube before they went missing. Authorities began conducting a multi-pronged search, the post read.
“We will have deputies checking all crossings downstream and both the GCSO Drone unit and DPS aircraft searching by air,” according to the Facebook post.
Family members called authorities and reported the pair — a Hispanic male and Hispanic female — missing about 12:25 p.m. Tuesday and they eventually turned up by 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, GCSO Lt. Clint Garza said. He located the teens, Garza said.
“I found them on Prairie Lee Road at the river,” he said. “They were out on the roadway.”
Earlier in the day, the couple was sharing a float when they floated past the exit and separated from their group of family members, Garza said. Patrol deputies responded to the family’s call for help and the search began.
Authorities searched for the teens using a GCSO drone and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, the lieutenant said. He was concerned for the youths’ safety, Garza said.
“The river’s a little bit up from all the rain,” he said. “It’s not a good place to be downstream away from people.”
Sons Blue River Camp where the pair went missing is located at Sherrill Road at the Caldwell County line. Once Garza located the teens, the GCSO posted an update at nearly 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Both subjects have been located and are safe,” the update read. “They are back with their family. Thank you to all of those who assisted.”
