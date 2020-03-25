Texas Lutheran University is closing is campus and pushing the spring graduation to the end of summer due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The announcement came early Wednesday afternoon in the university’s daily update.
As of Wednesday morning, Guadalupe County had four confirmed cases of COVID-19, none of which are the Texas Lutheran University nursing student who is on self-quarantine after exposure to a person who tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said. The university’s decision to close the campus completely comes just two weeks after the college announced it would extend Spring Break for a week and then take classes online until April 8.
“We indicated at that time that prior to April 8, we would reassess the COVID-19 situation and determine if we would continue online classes or if faculty and students would be able to return to campus,” President Debbie Cottrell said in the update. “Like all of you, my hope was that we would be able to return our campus and academic life to something closer to normal as soon as possible, and that we could take some time before finalizing further decisions about the remainder of the semester. However, given what we now understand about the Coronavirus pandemic, about the best ways to respond to it, and about the challenges that are presented when decisions are delayed, I am writing today to share some major changes to the remainder of our spring semester.”
Among those changes include the university decided to continue education through online classes until the end of the spring semester.
Additionally, Texas Lutheran University is closing it on-campus housing, the bookstore, postponing spring graduation, student symposium and class ring ceremony, the release stated.
Graduation which was scheduled for May 9 is postponed until August.
Campus staff is working to adjust room and board payments as they are affected by the closing of the residence halls.
The Student Academic Symposium and Ring Ceremony are both canceled.
“The rings will be shipped to TLU, and we will honor the tradition of holding the rings in Chapel overnight,” the notice stated. “The TLU Alumni office will handle the shipping of students’ rings to the address provided on the order form.”
For more information, visit www.tlu.edu .
