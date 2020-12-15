Numbers of confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Guadalupe County continued their roller-coaster movements and on Tuesday took a downturn.
Patrick Pinder, the county’s emergency management coordinator and fire marshal, last week reported fluctuating confirmed active numbers. On Wednesday, the county reported 175 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 but the number ballooned to 281 the next day.
The trend continued on Tuesday when Pinder reported 202 confirmed active cases in the county.
“You can see the number has kind of gone up and has gone down a little bit,” he told Guadalupe County Commissioners Court at his scheduled briefing at the courts regular meeting.
Along with the 202 confirmed active cases, Pinder reported 126 probable actives, 750 probable recovered cases, 4,714 recovered, 47 deaths and 5,839 total cases. The county still had 110 cases to be determined, Pinder said.
He explained to commissioners the difference between confirmed active and probable active.
“Probable active, those are people who have been tested with a rapid test,” Pinder said. “The state doesn’t see them as the PCR test, basically the nasal swab. The nasal swab tests are in the confirmed active and the rapid tests are in the probable active.”
Patients at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center receiving COVID-19 treatment also fluctuated, he said.
Last week Thursday, the hospital reported 18 such patients, Pinder said. Monday, the number rose to 28 and the hospital reported 24 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning, he said.
Information Pinder provided differed from numbers the Texas Department of State Health Services shared Monday for its Region 8, which includes Guadalupe County.
DSHS listed 312 cases as being active in Guadalupe County. The state agency also had 558 cases listed as probable, 5,439 recovered and only 46 deaths.
