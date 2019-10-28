GUADALUPE COUNTY — A Selma man is facing a murder charge after his wife was fatally run over by a vehicle this weekend, officials said.
In a new release, Selma police said they arrested 50-year-old James Rigsby — whom officers identified as the victim’s husband — in connection to the woman’s death.
Selma police, fire and EMS responded to a call about a woman who was hit by a vehicle about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Fair Lane in Selma, the news release stated.
“Upon arrival, the female was found unconscious and unresponsive,” the release stated. “Selma Officers started administering CPR until the arrival of the Selma Fire Department and Schertz EMS.”
However, the woman, later identified as 41-year-old Jana Rigsby, died at the scene, the release read.
Officers believe that a Ford F-350 pickup truck her husband was driving hit Jana Rigsby, the release said.
Authorities arrested James Rigsby and he was booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a murder charge. He was being held Monday evening on $500,000 bond.
The Selma Police Department continues to investigate with assistance from the Texas Rangers.
